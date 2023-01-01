Lasagna in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve lasagna
JoJo's shakeBAR
88 West Columbia Street, Detroit
|Momma's Lasagna
|$16.00
Beef bolognese lasagna with spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese
Detroit Vegan Soul-West
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Baked Lasagna
|$27.99
3 layer Lasagna w/ spinach, tomato, basil, mushroom, onioin, garlic, tofu ricotta, cheddar, mozzarella, and cashew parmesan cheese. Served w/ Cesar side salad and garlic toast.