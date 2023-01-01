Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

JoJo's shakeBAR

88 West Columbia Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Momma's Lasagna$16.00
Beef bolognese lasagna with spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese
More about JoJo's shakeBAR
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul-West

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Lasagna$27.99
3 layer Lasagna w/ spinach, tomato, basil, mushroom, onioin, garlic, tofu ricotta, cheddar, mozzarella, and cashew parmesan cheese. Served w/ Cesar side salad and garlic toast.
More about Detroit Vegan Soul-West
Fourteen East image

 

Fourteen East

2771 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Lasagna$9.45
Roman style grilled vegetable lasagna with cheeses. VEG A best seller!
More about Fourteen East

