Lo mein in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve lo mein
More about The Peterboro
The Peterboro
420 Peterboro Street, Detroit
|Lo Mein
|$17.00
Wheat & egg noodle, red pepper, onion, snow peas, bean sprouts and bok choy
(V)vegetarian
(GF)(VG)gluten free and vegan options available
More about The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit
|Spicy Lo Mein Noodles
|$6.00
noodles in a spicy tamari sauce with carrots, green onion and ginger
***
in an effort to reduce our waste, our Graze & Go items are now available in glass jars.
each item is accompanied by a $1 deposit.
return your jar & lid to receive a $1 discount on your next purchase.