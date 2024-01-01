Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve lo mein

Item pic

 

The Peterboro

420 Peterboro Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lo Mein$17.00
Wheat & egg noodle, red pepper, onion, snow peas, bean sprouts and bok choy
(V)vegetarian
(GF)(VG)gluten free and vegan options available
More about The Peterboro
Consumer pic

 

The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Lo Mein Noodles$6.00
noodles in a spicy tamari sauce with carrots, green onion and ginger
***
in an effort to reduce our waste, our Graze & Go items are now available in glass jars.
each item is accompanied by a $1 deposit.
return your jar & lid to receive a $1 discount on your next purchase.
More about The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Dumplings

French Fries

Jambalaya

Sliders

Karaage

Salmon

Rice Bowls

Tropical Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wayne State

No reviews yet

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston