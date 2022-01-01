Muffins in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve muffins
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit
|1 Doz Muffins
|$6.00
|Muffins
|$1.10
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
|1 Doz Muffins
|$6.00
|Cornbread Muffins
|$1.00
1 package of two cornbread muffins
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
1413 Farmer St, Detroit
|Raspberry Muffin (Vegan)
|$4.50
From Crispelli's Bakery
|Banana Muffin (Vegan)
|$4.50
From Crispelli's Bakery
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
From Crispelli's Bakery
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Cornbread Muffins (4)
|$5.49
More about Mudgie's Deli
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|English Muffin with Egg & Cheese (Vegetarian)
|$5.00
|English Muffin with Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$6.00
|English Muffin with Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.50
More about Little Icy’s Luncheonette
Little Icy’s Luncheonette
18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit
|Lemon, MI Blueberry, Ricotta, Oat Muffins GF (6 pack)
|$18.00
organic oat flour, MI blueberry, lemon zest, ricotta, lemon glaze, cornflower
6 muffins