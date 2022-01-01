Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve muffins

Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
1 Doz Muffins$6.00
Muffins$1.10
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
6c0c6fcb-96b7-4fae-90c5-599a59cade30 image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Doz Muffins$6.00
Cornbread Muffins$1.00
1 package of two cornbread muffins
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee

1413 Farmer St, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry Muffin (Vegan)$4.50
From Crispelli's Bakery
Banana Muffin (Vegan)$4.50
From Crispelli's Bakery
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
From Crispelli's Bakery
More about Madcap Coffee
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cornbread Muffins (4)$5.49
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
English Muffin with Egg & Cheese (Vegetarian)$5.00
English Muffin with Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$6.00
English Muffin with Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$5.50
More about Mudgie's Deli
Lemon, MI Blueberry, Ricotta, Oat Muffins GF (6 pack) image

 

Little Icy’s Luncheonette

18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon, MI Blueberry, Ricotta, Oat Muffins GF (6 pack)$18.00
organic oat flour, MI blueberry, lemon zest, ricotta, lemon glaze, cornflower
6 muffins
More about Little Icy’s Luncheonette
Catfish Fillet Dinner (2 large Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin image

 

Royal Fresh Market Deli

18551 Grand River ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Ribs Dinner (4 bones) +Two Sides n Muffin$11.99
Baked Chicken Dinner (3 PCS) +Two Sides n Muffin$10.99
Fried Pork Chops Dinner (2 PCS ) +Two Sides n Muffin$11.99
More about Royal Fresh Market Deli

