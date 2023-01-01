Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Detroit
/
Detroit
/
Mussels
Detroit restaurants that serve mussels
01 - House of Gumbo (Schaefer)
16903 Schaefer Highway, Detroit
No reviews yet
Mussels
$14.00
More about 01 - House of Gumbo (Schaefer)
Eatóri Market
1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit
No reviews yet
Mussels
$16.00
Melted Leeks, Garlic, Chardonnay Cream Sauce, Crostini
More about Eatóri Market
