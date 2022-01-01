Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Honest John's

488 Selden Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PATTY MELT$10.95
half pound angus beff patty, sauteed onions and swiss cheese on rye
More about Honest John's
Item pic

 

Coneytown, Gyroland - Food Court

200 Renaissance Center, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt Combo$10.24
1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese in grilled rye bread. with fries and drink
Patty Melt$6.45
1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese in grilled rye bread.
More about Coneytown, Gyroland - Food Court

Map

Map

