Patty melts in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Honest John's
Honest John's
488 Selden Street, Detroit
|PATTY MELT
|$10.95
half pound angus beff patty, sauteed onions and swiss cheese on rye
More about Coneytown, Gyroland - Food Court
Coneytown, Gyroland - Food Court
200 Renaissance Center, Detroit
|Patty Melt Combo
|$10.24
1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese in grilled rye bread. with fries and drink
|Patty Melt
|$6.45
1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese in grilled rye bread.