Pho in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve pho
Johnny Noodle King
2601 W Fort St,, Detroit
|JNK Chicken Pho
|$16.00
Chicken based pho broth, chicken, basil, scallion, mint, beansprout, cilantro, jalapeño, rice noodle
ima - Midtown
4870 Cass Ave, Detroit
|Chicken Pho
|$15.00
vegan pho broth • rice noodles • sesame chicken • schmaltz • bean sprout • white onion • Thai basil • jalapeno • lime
|Shrimp Pho
|$16.00
Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, chili shrimp, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, citrus butter
|Beef Pho
|$16.00
Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, ginger bbq beef, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, schmaltz
Ima Izakaya - 2100 Michigan Ave
2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit
|Shrimp Pho
|$16.00
Chili shrimp. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.
|Beef Pho
|$16.00
Roasted beef short rib. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.
|Chicken Pho
|$16.00
Charshu braised chicken. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.