Pho in Detroit

Detroit restaurants that serve pho

Johnny Noodle King image

 

Johnny Noodle King

2601 W Fort St,, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JNK Chicken Pho$16.00
Chicken based pho broth, chicken, basil, scallion, mint, beansprout, cilantro, jalapeño, rice noodle
More about Johnny Noodle King
Item pic

 

ima - Midtown

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pho$15.00
vegan pho broth • rice noodles • sesame chicken • schmaltz • bean sprout • white onion • Thai basil • jalapeno • lime
Shrimp Pho$16.00
Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, chili shrimp, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, citrus butter
Beef Pho$16.00
Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, ginger bbq beef, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, schmaltz
More about ima - Midtown
Banner pic

 

Ima Izakaya - 2100 Michigan Ave

2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Pho$16.00
Chili shrimp. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.
Beef Pho$16.00
Roasted beef short rib. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.
Chicken Pho$16.00
Charshu braised chicken. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.
More about Ima Izakaya - 2100 Michigan Ave

