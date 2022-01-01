Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve pies

American Pie image

 

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
American Pie$11.50
Tomato herb sauce, 4 cheese blend and pepperoni.
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$4.25
Sweet Potato Pie$4.50
More about Southern Smokehouse
Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEAT PIE: BEEF BACON TOMATO CHEESE PIE$10.00
Slow cooked Michigan farm raised ground beef in a rich tomato gravy with bacon bits and cheddar cheese filling in short pastry and topped with puff!
More about FOLK
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Italian Grinder Pie$24.00
mootzarella, salami, ham, capicola, banana pepper, oregano, italian dressing, black pepper, red onion
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
LIL’s Crispy Breakfast Pie + Bacon + Egg image

 

Little Icy’s Luncheonette

18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LIL’s Crispy Breakfast Pie + Bacon + Egg$8.00
Detroit style three-cheese potato crust, Grazing Fields farm fresh egg, Maple glazed bacon, herb aioli GF
More about Little Icy’s Luncheonette
American Pie image

 

Motor City Brewing Works

19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Pie$10.00
Tomato herb sauce, four cheese blend and pepperoni.
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Pie$14.99
East Coast White Pie
Olive oil and garlic base ,fresh and aged Mozzarella ,fresh garlic ,generous amount of Ricotta and parmesan
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Pudding

Salmon Salad

Red Velvet Cake

Oreo Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Po Boy

Waffles

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston