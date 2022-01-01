Pies in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve pies
Motor City Brewing Works
470 W Canfield St, Detroit
|American Pie
|$11.50
Tomato herb sauce, 4 cheese blend and pepperoni.
Southern Smokehouse
14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Pecan Pie
|$4.25
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$4.50
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|MEAT PIE: BEEF BACON TOMATO CHEESE PIE
|$10.00
Slow cooked Michigan farm raised ground beef in a rich tomato gravy with bacon bits and cheddar cheese filling in short pastry and topped with puff!
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|14" Italian Grinder Pie
|$24.00
mootzarella, salami, ham, capicola, banana pepper, oregano, italian dressing, black pepper, red onion
Little Icy’s Luncheonette
18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit
|LIL’s Crispy Breakfast Pie + Bacon + Egg
|$8.00
Detroit style three-cheese potato crust, Grazing Fields farm fresh egg, Maple glazed bacon, herb aioli GF
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Tomato Pie
|$14.99
|East Coast White Pie
Olive oil and garlic base ,fresh and aged Mozzarella ,fresh garlic ,generous amount of Ricotta and parmesan