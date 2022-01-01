Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve pork chops

Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smothered Pork Chops-D$13.50
Smothered Pork Chops-L$7.95
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich$8.25
More about Southern Smokehouse
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop Dinner$14.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop Dinner$14.99
Single Pork Chop$5.00
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Royal Fresh Market Deli

18551 Grand River ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pork Chops Dinner (2 PCS ) +Two Sides n Muffin$11.99
More about Royal Fresh Market Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Greek Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Eel

Spaghetti

French Toast

Clams

Kimchi

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston