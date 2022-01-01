Pork chops in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve pork chops
Southern Smokehouse
14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Smothered Pork Chops-D
|$13.50
|Smothered Pork Chops-L
|$7.95
|Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
|$8.25
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Pork Chop Dinner
|$14.99
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Pork Chop Dinner
|$14.99
|Single Pork Chop
|$5.00