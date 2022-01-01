Quesadillas in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
FRENCH FRIES
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit
|3 Birria Quesadillas
|$11.00
|Birria Quesadilla Dinner
|$11.50
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
HAMBURGERS
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.50
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.75
A Mexican-American fusion with a Middle Eastern twist!
Seasoned Chicken grilled with Onions, Peppers and Tomatoes topped with a Cheese Medley stuffed into a Pita and Grilled to Perfection; Served with Salsa, Jalapenos and Sour Cream
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$12.00
More about Street Beet
Street Beet
4626 3rd Ave, Detroit
|Cheezy Quesadilla
|$7.00
Cheezy quesadilla drizzled with jalapeno sauce [NF]
More about Rock City Grill
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Marinated chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled and smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Marinated Steak, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled and smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with a four-cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
More about Hudson Cafe
Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Chicken, chorizo (spicy Spanish pork sausage), green pepper, onion, and a cheddar/jack blend served with guacamole and sour cream on a whole-wheat tortilla
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Quesadillas
|$12.99