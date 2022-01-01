Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve quesadillas

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)
Takeout
3 Birria Quesadillas$11.00
Birria Quesadilla Dinner$11.50
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$10.50
Chicken Quesadilla$11.75
A Mexican-American fusion with a Middle Eastern twist!
Seasoned Chicken grilled with Onions, Peppers and Tomatoes topped with a Cheese Medley stuffed into a Pita and Grilled to Perfection; Served with Salsa, Jalapenos and Sour Cream
Vegan Quesadilla$12.00
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Street Beet image

 

Street Beet

4626 3rd Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheezy Quesadilla$7.00
Cheezy quesadilla drizzled with jalapeno sauce [NF]
More about Street Beet
Item pic

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Marinated chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled and smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Marinated Steak, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled and smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with a four-cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about Rock City Grill
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$12.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Hudson Cafe image

 

Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$13.00
Chicken, chorizo (spicy Spanish pork sausage), green pepper, onion, and a cheddar/jack blend served with guacamole and sour cream on a whole-wheat tortilla
More about Hudson Cafe
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$12.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Black beans, onions, peppers, cheese, lettuce, salsa, & sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, onions, peppers, cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream.
More about The Block

