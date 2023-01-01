Quiche in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve quiche
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|WEEKEND SPECIAL: QUICHE + GREENS
|$12.00
daily quiche - please ask for our current offering. individual quiche with our house blend creamy, slightly tangy, super cheesy filling, rotating veg, herbs and more. served with Brother Nature greens.
Guernsey dairy
Grazing Fields eggs
Farm Country Cheddar
Brother Nature Greens
The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit
|Quiche, Mushroom Leek, Bread by Crispellis
|$7.00
Shortcrust dough filled with roasted, roasted leeks, gruyere cheese, and egg custard.
|Quiche, Lorraine, Bread by Crispellis
|$7.00
Shortcrust dough filled with bacon, ham, gruyere cheese, roasted onions, and egg custard.