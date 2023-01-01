Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WEEKEND SPECIAL: QUICHE + GREENS$12.00
daily quiche - please ask for our current offering. individual quiche with our house blend creamy, slightly tangy, super cheesy filling, rotating veg, herbs and more. served with Brother Nature greens.
Guernsey dairy
Grazing Fields eggs
Farm Country Cheddar
Brother Nature Greens
More about FOLK
Item pic

 

The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche, Mushroom Leek, Bread by Crispellis$7.00
Shortcrust dough filled with roasted, roasted leeks, gruyere cheese, and egg custard.
Quiche, Lorraine, Bread by Crispellis$7.00
Shortcrust dough filled with bacon, ham, gruyere cheese, roasted onions, and egg custard.
More about The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Item pic

 

Give Thanks Bakery Midtown Detroit

3800 Woodward Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine$9.50
Made from scratch with our own crust, this egg dish contains bacon and asiago cheese.
More about Give Thanks Bakery Midtown Detroit

