Rib tips in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve rib tips
Southern Smokehouse
14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Rib Tips-Pint
|$8.75
|Rib Tips-L
|$7.75
|Rib Tips-Quart
|$12.25
Slows To Go
4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT
|Rib Tips
|$12.00
Rib tips cooked slow and low for maximum succulence then finished in our KC style sauce.
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Rib Tips
|$6.99
|HH Rib Tips
|$5.00
|Rib Tip Dinner
|$13.99