Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rib tips in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve rib tips

Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rib Tips-Pint$8.75
Rib Tips-L$7.75
Rib Tips-Quart$12.25
More about Southern Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Slows To Go

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rib Tips$12.00
Rib tips cooked slow and low for maximum succulence then finished in our KC style sauce.
More about Slows To Go
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rib Tips$6.99
HH Rib Tips$5.00
Rib Tip Dinner$13.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rib Tips$6.99
HH Rib Tips$5.00
Rib Tip Dinner$13.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Greek Salad

Spinach Salad

Chicken Soup

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fried Rice

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Pizza

Collard Greens

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston