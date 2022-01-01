Rice bowls in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Farmacy Food
Farmacy Food
8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Curry Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.99
This bowl takes our Curry Sauce and tops it over Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice & Peas, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, and Island Sauce. Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral and fungal mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
More about Hygrade Deli
Hygrade Deli
3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit
|CHICKEN (RICE OR NOODLE) - BOWL
|$4.00