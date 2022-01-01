Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve rice bowls

Farmacy Food

8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit

Curry Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
This bowl takes our Curry Sauce and tops it over Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice & Peas, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, and Island Sauce. Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral and fungal mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
More about Farmacy Food
Hygrade Deli

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

CHICKEN (RICE OR NOODLE) - BOWL$4.00
More about Hygrade Deli
Soo Fraiche Grill 2

2478 Riopelle St, Detroit

Lrg BYO Rice Bowl$12.49
More about Soo Fraiche Grill 2

