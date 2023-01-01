Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve samosa

Consumer pic

 

Midnight Temple Gastro Pub - New

2466 Riopelle Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Samosa$8.00
More about Midnight Temple Gastro Pub - New
Item pic

 

Paradise Street Eats - Food Truck - (Greektown)

1200 Randolph Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(2) lamb keema samosas$7.00
Folded pastries stuffed with minced (lamb) keema, green peas and special spices;
served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys
(2) veg samosas$5.00
Folded pastries stuffed with potato and green pea masala;
served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys
More about Paradise Street Eats - Food Truck - (Greektown)

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Tuna Melt Sandwiches

Lemon Pound Cake

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pudding

Kale Salad

Waffles

Burritos

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wayne State

No reviews yet

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (694 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston