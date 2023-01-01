Samosa in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve samosa
Midnight Temple Gastro Pub - New
2466 Riopelle Street, Detroit
|Street Samosa
|$8.00
Paradise Street Eats - Food Truck - (Greektown)
1200 Randolph Street, Detroit
|(2) lamb keema samosas
|$7.00
Folded pastries stuffed with minced (lamb) keema, green peas and special spices;
served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys
|(2) veg samosas
|$5.00
Folded pastries stuffed with potato and green pea masala;
served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys