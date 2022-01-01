Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve shawarma

Chicken Shawarma Entree image

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shawarma Pita$7.95
Marinated, Slow-Cooked Seasoned Lamb grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, topped with Hummus and Tahini sauce, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
Chicken Shawarma Entree$14.75
Marinated Chicken Breast with Garlic and Sumac seasoning served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Regular Hummus, Garden Salad and our Housemade Garlic Sauce.
*Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
Lamb Shawarma Entree$16.95
Tender, Slow-cooked, Seasoned Lamb with grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Item pic

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chicken Shawarma Salad$12.99
Steak Shawarma Wrap$7.99
Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
Rock City Shawarma Wrap$7.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, cabbage, fries, tomato, onion pickles, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
More about Rock City Grill
chicken shawarma image

 

AKtakeaway - Detroit

150 W. Jefferson, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken shawarma$12.00
chicken shawarma, hommus, tabbouleh, brown rice, garlic sauce & pickles (antibiotic free, gluten free, & halal)
Chicken Shawarma$6.00
with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce & pickles (halal)
More about AKtakeaway - Detroit
Item pic

 

Coneytown, Gyroland

200 Renaissance Center, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Combo$9.90
Served with Fries and a Soft Drink.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.93
Charbroiled Chicken with hummus, garlic, tomatoes and mediterranean pickles in a pita.
More about Coneytown, Gyroland

