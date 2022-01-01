Shawarma in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve shawarma
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Lamb Shawarma Pita
|$7.95
Marinated, Slow-Cooked Seasoned Lamb grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, topped with Hummus and Tahini sauce, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
|Chicken Shawarma Entree
|$14.75
Marinated Chicken Breast with Garlic and Sumac seasoning served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Regular Hummus, Garden Salad and our Housemade Garlic Sauce.
*Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
|Lamb Shawarma Entree
|$16.95
Tender, Slow-cooked, Seasoned Lamb with grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Large Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$12.99
|Steak Shawarma Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
|Rock City Shawarma Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, cabbage, fries, tomato, onion pickles, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
AKtakeaway - Detroit
150 W. Jefferson, Detroit
|chicken shawarma
|$12.00
chicken shawarma, hommus, tabbouleh, brown rice, garlic sauce & pickles (antibiotic free, gluten free, & halal)
|Chicken Shawarma
|$6.00
with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce & pickles (halal)