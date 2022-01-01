Sliders in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve sliders
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
160 W Fort St, Detroit
|Bulgogi Sliders
|$15.00
marinated ribeye on a challah bun, pickled shishito relish, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, yellow onion, kewpie mayo, honey wasabi aioli
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Grilled Chicken Sliders
|$8.99
3 Grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns.
|Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
|$8.99
Marinated steak grilled with peppers and onions, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns
|Falafel Sliders
|$7.99
3 Falafel patties, pickles, and spicy mayo on toasted brioche slider buns.
Detroit Vegan Soul
19614 Grand River Avenue, Detroit
|Slider Trays (24 servings)
|$0.00
Slider trays are the perfect way to celebrate, whether it's for office parties, office meetings, employee appreciation, family, or special gatherings. Choose from our most popular sandwich options. Each tray serves 24 people. Each tray is a different price.
Trays are available for pick up Tuesday between 10am-4pm and Saturday between 10am-1pm on the date you specify at the top of your checkout page.
Please allow time for planning and preparation. **Orders placed less than a week in advance will not be confirmed, and will be canceled and refunded.