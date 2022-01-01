Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve sliders

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

160 W Fort St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Sliders$15.00
marinated ribeye on a challah bun, pickled shishito relish, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, yellow onion, kewpie mayo, honey wasabi aioli
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sliders$8.99
3 Grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns.
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders$8.99
Marinated steak grilled with peppers and onions, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns
Falafel Sliders$7.99
3 Falafel patties, pickles, and spicy mayo on toasted brioche slider buns.
More about Rock City Grill
Detroit Vegan Soul

19614 Grand River Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Trays (24 servings)$0.00
Slider trays are the perfect way to celebrate, whether it's for office parties, office meetings, employee appreciation, family, or special gatherings. Choose from our most popular sandwich options. Each tray serves 24 people. Each tray is a different price.
Trays are available for pick up Tuesday between 10am-4pm and Saturday between 10am-1pm on the date you specify at the top of your checkout page.
Please allow time for planning and preparation. **Orders placed less than a week in advance will not be confirmed, and will be canceled and refunded.
More about Detroit Vegan Soul

