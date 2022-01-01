Sliders in Detroit

Slider trays are the perfect way to celebrate, whether it's for office parties, office meetings, employee appreciation, family, or special gatherings. Choose from our most popular sandwich options. Each tray serves 24 people. Each tray is a different price.

Trays are available for pick up Tuesday between 10am-4pm and Saturday between 10am-1pm on the date you specify at the top of your checkout page.

Please allow time for planning and preparation. **Orders placed less than a week in advance will not be confirmed, and will be canceled and refunded.

