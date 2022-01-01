Spinach salad in Detroit

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Coneytown, Gyroland

200 Renaissance Center, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$7.50
Baby spinach leaves, tomatoes and cucumbers and our Homemade Fattoush dressing, Served with pita bread.
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.90
Our classic Spinach salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread
More about Coneytown, Gyroland
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Spinach Salad$10.99
Organic baby spinach, four cheese blend, red onions, red peppers, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, & croutons.
Baby Spinach Salad w/Chicken$14.99
Organic baby spinach, four cheese blend, red onions, red peppers, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, & croutons.
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

