Spinach salad in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve spinach salad
Coneytown, Gyroland
200 Renaissance Center, Detroit
|Spinach Salad
|$7.50
Baby spinach leaves, tomatoes and cucumbers and our Homemade Fattoush dressing, Served with pita bread.
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$9.90
Our classic Spinach salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Organic baby spinach, four cheese blend, red onions, red peppers, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, & croutons.
|Baby Spinach Salad w/Chicken
|$14.99
Organic baby spinach, four cheese blend, red onions, red peppers, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, & croutons.