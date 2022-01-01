Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve steak bowls

Main pic

 

Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St

2638 Orleans St, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOADED CUTTER'S BOWL - STEAK BITES$12.50
More about Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
Item pic

 

Rock City Grill - 9701 Harper Avenue

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Alfredo Pasta Bowl$14.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with marinated steak, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
Steak Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
Steak Palomino Pasta Bowl$14.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with marinated steak, grilled sweet pepper and onions then tossed in our rich palomino sauce.
More about Rock City Grill - 9701 Harper Avenue

