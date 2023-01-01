Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Main pic

 

Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St

2638 Orleans St, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$11.50
STEAK, CHEESE, ONION, AND PEPPERS
More about Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
Rock City Grill image

 

Rock City Grill - Rock City Grill (Harper & Gratiot)

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Marinated Steak, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled and smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about Rock City Grill - Rock City Grill (Harper & Gratiot)

