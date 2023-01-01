Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve steak salad

Main pic

 

Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St

2638 Orleans St, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK BITES SALAD$13.00
More about Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak House Salad$12.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Mozzarella Sticks

Mushroom Burgers

Fish Tacos

Tossed Salad

Avocado Rolls

Garlic Bread

Calamari

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wayne State

No reviews yet

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston