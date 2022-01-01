Sweet potato fries in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Brew Detroit
1401 Abbott St, Detroit
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Midwest Grown Sweet Potatoes, Thick Cut, With Harissa Mayo. Ask About Our Other Sauce Options!
Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
The Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00