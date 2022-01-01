Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

Brew Detroit

1401 Abbott St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Midwest Grown Sweet Potatoes, Thick Cut, With Harissa Mayo. Ask About Our Other Sauce Options!
More about Brew Detroit
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.
Hudson Cafe image

 

The Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about The Hudson Cafe
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown - Midtown Detroit

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown - Midtown Detroit

