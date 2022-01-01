Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Chips$0.50
Taco Sauce$0.50
Taco Potato$11.00
Ground beef, cheese, bell pepper, onion, tomato, side of chips and salsa
More about The Potato Place
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Flour Taco$2.50
Corn Taco L$8.99
Cazuela Taco$2.99
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
Tacos a la Carte image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mi Pueblo Express

7271 Dix St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Tacos a la Carte$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
More about Mi Pueblo Express
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Tacos$6.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Tacos$6.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Ima Tacos image

 

Ima – Corktown

2015 Michigan Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ima Tacos$9.00
jicama shell • wakame slaw • green chili hot sauce • toasted corn • shiso
More about Ima – Corktown
Item pic

 

Motor City Brewing Works

19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.75
Breaded and deep fried shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with poblano/red pepper/jalapeno slaw and house garlic aioli. Served with house tortilla chips.
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

7278 Dix Street, Detriot

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos
Taco Dinner
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

