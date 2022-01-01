Tacos in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Potato Place
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Taco Chips
|$0.50
|Taco Sauce
|$0.50
|Taco Potato
|$11.00
Ground beef, cheese, bell pepper, onion, tomato, side of chips and salsa
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
FRENCH FRIES
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit
|Regular Flour Taco
|$2.50
|Corn Taco L
|$8.99
|Cazuela Taco
|$2.99
More about Mi Pueblo Express
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mi Pueblo Express
7271 Dix St, Detroit
|Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
|Tacos a la Carte
|$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Mini Tacos
|$6.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Mini Tacos
|$6.99
More about Ima – Corktown
Ima – Corktown
2015 Michigan Ave, Detroit
|Ima Tacos
|$9.00
jicama shell • wakame slaw • green chili hot sauce • toasted corn • shiso
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Motor City Brewing Works
19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.75
Breaded and deep fried shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with poblano/red pepper/jalapeno slaw and house garlic aioli. Served with house tortilla chips.