Turkey clubs in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Turkey Chops Sandwich$8.25
Smothered Turkey Chops Sandwich$8.25
More about Southern Smokehouse
Consumer pic

 

Hygrade Deli

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY CLUB$12.50
TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & 1000 ISLAND DRESSING
More about Hygrade Deli

