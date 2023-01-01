Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St

2638 Orleans St, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$8.00
CHEESE, ONION, PEPPERS, AND MUSHROOMS
More about Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
PIZZA

Atwater Brewing Company

237 Joseph Campau, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla W/ Tortilla Chips$12.00
Quesadilla with a cheese blend, mushrooms, black beans, corn, and house pico. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Atwater Brewing Company
The Block - 3919 Woodward Avenue

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Black beans, onions, peppers, cheese, lettuce, salsa, & sour cream.
More about The Block - 3919 Woodward Avenue

