Veggie quesadillas in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
2638 Orleans St, Detroit
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$8.00
CHEESE, ONION, PEPPERS, AND MUSHROOMS
More about Atwater Brewing Company
PIZZA
Atwater Brewing Company
237 Joseph Campau, Detroit
|Veggie Quesadilla W/ Tortilla Chips
|$12.00
Quesadilla with a cheese blend, mushrooms, black beans, corn, and house pico. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.