Waffles in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve waffles

Small Chick'N Waffle image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2671 John R Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Chick'N Waffle
Boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley, pecorino romano
Large Chick'N Waffle
boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, pecorino romano, scallions
Medium Chick'N Waffle
boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, pecorino romano, glazed pecans
More about Saucy Brew Works
WAFFLE: MAPLE & BUTTER (GF) image

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE: MAPLE & BUTTER (GF)$11.00
HOUSE MADE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE WITH SIDE BUTTER AND MICHIGAN MAPLE. PLEASE NOTE, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PREPARE YOUR WAFFLE TO ORDER SO AS TO KEEP IT HOT AND PERFECTLY CRISPY ON THE OUTSIDE/TENDER ON THE INSIDE. HOWEVER, WAFFLE TEXTURE CHANGES RAPIDLY!
More about FOLK
Slows To Go image

 

Slows To Go

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Slows To Go
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seitan Chickun and Waffle$14.99
Southern Fried Seitan Chickun served with an organic belgium style waffle, topped with butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup.
Seitan Chickun and Waffle$14.99
Southern Fried Seitan Chickun served with an organic belgium style waffle, topped with butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Hudson Cafe image

 

Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$4.00
Plain Waffle$10.50
Chicken and Waffle$22.00
Six jumbo party wings coated in buttermilk and house seasonings
More about Hudson Cafe
Slows BarBQ Corktown image

BBQ

Slows BarBQ Corktown

2138 MICHIGAN AVE, DETROIT

Avg 4.9 (11406 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Slows BarBQ Corktown
Chicken + Waffles image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Waffles$16.00
Served with Regular & Umami Habanero Syrup
More about Eatóri Market

