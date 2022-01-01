Waffles in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve waffles
Saucy Brew Works
2671 John R Street, Detroit
|Small Chick'N Waffle
Boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley, pecorino romano
|Large Chick'N Waffle
boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, pecorino romano, scallions
|Medium Chick'N Waffle
boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, pecorino romano, glazed pecans
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|WAFFLE: MAPLE & BUTTER (GF)
|$11.00
HOUSE MADE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE WITH SIDE BUTTER AND MICHIGAN MAPLE. PLEASE NOTE, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PREPARE YOUR WAFFLE TO ORDER SO AS TO KEEP IT HOT AND PERFECTLY CRISPY ON THE OUTSIDE/TENDER ON THE INSIDE. HOWEVER, WAFFLE TEXTURE CHANGES RAPIDLY!
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Seitan Chickun and Waffle
|$14.99
Southern Fried Seitan Chickun served with an organic belgium style waffle, topped with butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup.
Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
|Plain Waffle
|$10.50
|Chicken and Waffle
|$22.00
Six jumbo party wings coated in buttermilk and house seasonings