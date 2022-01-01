Downtown Detroit restaurants you'll love

Downtown Detroit restaurants
Toast

Downtown Detroit's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Cake
Greek
Soul Food
Must-try Downtown Detroit restaurants

7Greens image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7Greens

1222 Library St, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yoga Girl$11.00
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
K Foxy$7.35
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
Blake Bowl$11.00
Scrambled eggs, spinach, green onion, roasted sweet potatoes, salsa fresca, avocado, chorizo, lime squeeze, 7Greens' jalapeno cilantro lime sauce
PAO image

 

PAO

114 W. Adams, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Mushroom Dumplings$15.00
House-made Dumpling , Shitake, Cremini
Mushroom Duxelle, Truffle Ponzu
General PAO's Chicken$21.00
Shishito Peppers and Onions, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, Hoisin Reduction, Japanese Sticky Rice, Crispy Wanton
Japanese Caesar$12.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Crispy Wanton, Wasabi Caesar Dressing
Maru Sushi & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

160 W Fort St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Mango$18.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
Madagascar$19.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo,
garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy
tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion,
serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil
Crouching Tiger$19.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Athens Souvlaki image

FRENCH FRIES

Athens Souvlaki

645 Griswold, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Fries$5.50
Topped with: Onion, Tomato, Olive Oil, Feta, and seasoning.
Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken$9.35
Topped with Chicken,
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
Lemon Rice$4.25
(Avgolemono)
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Bee Sting$15.00
NYC pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Mootzarella, Fresh Basil, topped with Hot Honey
14" Build Your Own$16.00
NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella
14" Bee Sting$23.00
NYC pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mootzarella, fresh basil, hot honey
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee

1413 Farmer St, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bolt$4.00
HOUSE
Tasting notes: black cherry, milk chocolate, clove, smooth
Vanilla Latte$5.75
A latte with house made vanilla syrup
Mocha$5.75
A latte with dark chocolate ganache
SavannahBlue image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
Braised Oxtail$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
Hudson Cafe image

 

Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Croquette and Eggs$19.00
Two patties made with salmon, choice of eggs
Chicken and Waffle$20.00
Six jumbo party wings coated in buttermilk and house seasonings
Cinnabunn$13.00
Cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with cream cheese frosting
Olin bar & kitchen image

TAPAS

Olin bar & kitchen

25 E Grand River, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$39.00
Cured Salmon Tartine$15.00
Autumn Salad$13.00
The Royce Detroit image

 

The Royce Detroit

76 W Adams Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half a Dozen Staff Picks (Pack of 6)$145.00
Our staff's favorites! Trust us to build you the perfect half case of wine!
Chorizo - Mild Pork Salami, Spain$7.00
Drunken Goat - Hard Cheese, Spain$6.00
