Downtown Detroit restaurants you'll love
Downtown Detroit's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown Detroit restaurants
More about 7Greens
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7Greens
1222 Library St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Yoga Girl
|$11.00
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
|K Foxy
|$7.35
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
|Blake Bowl
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, spinach, green onion, roasted sweet potatoes, salsa fresca, avocado, chorizo, lime squeeze, 7Greens' jalapeno cilantro lime sauce
More about PAO
PAO
114 W. Adams, Detroit
|Popular items
|Truffle Mushroom Dumplings
|$15.00
House-made Dumpling , Shitake, Cremini
Mushroom Duxelle, Truffle Ponzu
|General PAO's Chicken
|$21.00
Shishito Peppers and Onions, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, Hoisin Reduction, Japanese Sticky Rice, Crispy Wanton
|Japanese Caesar
|$12.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Crispy Wanton, Wasabi Caesar Dressing
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
160 W Fort St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Blue Mango
|$18.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
|Madagascar
|$19.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo,
garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy
tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion,
serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil
|Crouching Tiger
|$19.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
More about Athens Souvlaki
FRENCH FRIES
Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold, Detroit
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$5.50
Topped with: Onion, Tomato, Olive Oil, Feta, and seasoning.
|Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken
|$9.35
Topped with Chicken,
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
|Lemon Rice
|$4.25
(Avgolemono)
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|Popular items
|10" Bee Sting
|$15.00
NYC pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Mootzarella, Fresh Basil, topped with Hot Honey
|14" Build Your Own
|$16.00
NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella
|14" Bee Sting
|$23.00
NYC pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mootzarella, fresh basil, hot honey
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
1413 Farmer St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Bolt
|$4.00
HOUSE
Tasting notes: black cherry, milk chocolate, clove, smooth
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.75
A latte with house made vanilla syrup
|Mocha
|$5.75
A latte with dark chocolate ganache
More about SavannahBlue
SEAFOOD
SavannahBlue
1431 Times Square, Detroit
|Popular items
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
|Braised Oxtail
|$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
More about Hudson Cafe
Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Popular items
|Salmon Croquette and Eggs
|$19.00
Two patties made with salmon, choice of eggs
|Chicken and Waffle
|$20.00
Six jumbo party wings coated in buttermilk and house seasonings
|Cinnabunn
|$13.00
Cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Olin bar & kitchen
TAPAS
Olin bar & kitchen
25 E Grand River, Detroit
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$39.00
|Cured Salmon Tartine
|$15.00
|Autumn Salad
|$13.00