Greek salad in Downtown Detroit
Downtown Detroit restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Athens Souvlaki
FRENCH FRIES
Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold, Detroit
|Med Greek Salad
|$8.35
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
|Med Greek Salad W/Gyro
|$13.30
Topped with Gyro meat.
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
|Sm Greek Salad W/Grape Leaves
|$10.75
Topped with Grape Leaves.
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.