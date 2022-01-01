Eastern Market restaurants you'll love

Eastern Market restaurants
Toast

Must-try Eastern Market restaurants

Supino Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Supino Pizzeria

2457 Russell St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18" San Gennaro$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
18" Pepperoni$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
Rucola Salad (vt, gf)$8.00
arugula, almonds, parmigiano-reggiano, labne dressing (dressing on the side)
More about Supino Pizzeria
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DINNER Baked Meatloaf$9.49
A generous serving of all-beef meatloaf with onions, peppers and our secret spice blend. Served with rice & gravy, your choice of two sides and two homemade cornbread muffins.
Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage$7.75
Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Topped with spicy cajun beef sausage and served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins.
Small Original Red Beans & Rice$5.25
Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Served over rice and with two homemade cornbread muffins.
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Beyond Juicery + Eatery image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

2501 Russell Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (2490 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
