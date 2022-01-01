Eastern Market restaurants you'll love
Eastern Market's top cuisines
Must-try Eastern Market restaurants
More about Supino Pizzeria
PIZZA
Supino Pizzeria
2457 Russell St, Detroit
|Popular items
|18" San Gennaro
|$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
|18" Pepperoni
|$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
|Rucola Salad (vt, gf)
|$8.00
arugula, almonds, parmigiano-reggiano, labne dressing (dressing on the side)
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|DINNER Baked Meatloaf
|$9.49
A generous serving of all-beef meatloaf with onions, peppers and our secret spice blend. Served with rice & gravy, your choice of two sides and two homemade cornbread muffins.
|Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage
|$7.75
Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Topped with spicy cajun beef sausage and served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins.
|Small Original Red Beans & Rice
|$5.25
Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Served over rice and with two homemade cornbread muffins.