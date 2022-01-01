Midtown restaurants you'll love
Saucy Brew Works
2671 John R Street, Detroit
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
smoked pork shoulder, Carolina bbq sauce, provolone, brussels sprout slaw
|Meatball Sandwich
House made all beef meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, Saucy Red, parmesan, italian herbs. ***Contains Gluten***
|Small Margherita
|$12.00
saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil,
pecorino romano
Motor City Brewing Works
470 W Canfield St, Detroit
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
Hickory BBQ sauce, fontina cheese, bacon, roasted chicken and red onion. Topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
|Margherita
|$10.00
Herb tomato sauce, fresh pulled mozzarella and fresh basil.
|Garlic Bread
|$9.25
NEW! Four cheese blend , olive oil, oregano, topped with grated Parmesan and Garlic Spice. Served with house ranch and tomato herb sauce. Cut into 10-12 pieces
Street Beet
4626 3rd Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Fake Chicken Nugget
|$8.50
6 pieces of marinated tofu battered in vegan buttermilk & our special blend of GF flour, herbs & spices then fried to crispy goodness [GF] [NF]
|Hot Fake Chicken
|$10.00
bun, fried fake chicken tossed in spicy stuff, pickles, ranch [NF] [GF Option + $1.50]
|Reggo Fries
|$5.00
greasy, salty fast food style shoestrings [NF] [GF]
PASTA
SheWolf Pastificio & Bar
438 Selden St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Carpaccio
|$16.00
thinly sliced Wagyu beef, hazelnuts, crispy capers, Parmigiano Reggiano, Nebbiolo Vinaigrette
|Farinata
|$16.00
chickpea pancake, hazelnut romesco, spaghetti squash, saba
|Cacio e Pepe
|$17.00
tonnarelli, Pecorino Romano, peppercorn blend
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Popular items
|T-Bone Dinner
|$18.99
|Starter's Famous Steak Bites
|$7.99
|Lamb Chop Single
|$4.50
Fourteen East
2771 Woodward Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Soup
Daily selections of soup including one vegetarian choice. Includes oyster crackers.
|Veggie Burger
|$6.25
Handmade veggie patty including spinach, carrot, onion, spices and cheeses, prepared for us by Elwin & Company, served with lettuce and tomato on toasted Naan bread.
|Lunchbox 2
|$8.95
Sandwich, chips and cookie