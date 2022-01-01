Midtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Midtown restaurants

Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2671 John R Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork
smoked pork shoulder, Carolina bbq sauce, provolone, brussels sprout slaw
Meatball Sandwich
House made all beef meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, Saucy Red, parmesan, italian herbs. ***Contains Gluten***
Small Margherita$12.00
saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil,
pecorino romano
More about Saucy Brew Works
Motor City Brewing Works image

 

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$12.00
Hickory BBQ sauce, fontina cheese, bacon, roasted chicken and red onion. Topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
Margherita$10.00
Herb tomato sauce, fresh pulled mozzarella and fresh basil.
Garlic Bread$9.25
NEW! Four cheese blend , olive oil, oregano, topped with grated Parmesan and Garlic Spice. Served with house ranch and tomato herb sauce. Cut into 10-12 pieces
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Street Beet image

 

Street Beet

4626 3rd Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fake Chicken Nugget$8.50
6 pieces of marinated tofu battered in vegan buttermilk & our special blend of GF flour, herbs & spices then fried to crispy goodness [GF] [NF]
Hot Fake Chicken$10.00
bun, fried fake chicken tossed in spicy stuff, pickles, ranch [NF] [GF Option + $1.50]
Reggo Fries$5.00
greasy, salty fast food style shoestrings [NF] [GF]
More about Street Beet
SheWolf Pastificio & Bar image

PASTA

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

438 Selden St, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carpaccio$16.00
thinly sliced Wagyu beef, hazelnuts, crispy capers, Parmigiano Reggiano, Nebbiolo Vinaigrette
Farinata$16.00
chickpea pancake, hazelnut romesco, spaghetti squash, saba
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
tonnarelli, Pecorino Romano, peppercorn blend
More about SheWolf Pastificio & Bar
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
T-Bone Dinner$18.99
Starter's Famous Steak Bites$7.99
Lamb Chop Single$4.50
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Fourteen East image

 

Fourteen East

2771 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup
Daily selections of soup including one vegetarian choice. Includes oyster crackers.
Veggie Burger$6.25
Handmade veggie patty including spinach, carrot, onion, spices and cheeses, prepared for us by Elwin & Company, served with lettuce and tomato on toasted Naan bread.
Lunchbox 2$8.95
Sandwich, chips and cookie
More about Fourteen East

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Quesadillas

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet

Eastern Market

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston