Southwest Detroit Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Southwest Detroit
FRENCH FRIES
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Burrito combo
|$8.99
|12" Burrito
|$10.99
|Corn Taco D
|$9.99
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mi Pueblo Express
7271 Dix St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Tacos a la Carte
|$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
|Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
|Rice