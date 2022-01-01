Tacos in Southwest Detroit

Go
Southwest Detroit restaurants
Toast

Southwest Detroit restaurants that serve tacos

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Taco D$9.99
Flour Taco Supreme$3.25
Fish Taco$3.99
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
Tacos a la Carte image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mi Pueblo Express

7271 Dix St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos a la Carte$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
More about Mi Pueblo Express
Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

7278 Dix Street, Detriot

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos
Taco Dinner
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
Map

More near Southwest Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston