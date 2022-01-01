Wayne State restaurants you'll love

Wayne State restaurants
Toast

Wayne State's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Middle Eastern
Must-try Wayne State restaurants

Supino Pizzeria image

 

Supino Pizzeria

6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Supino (vt)$19.00
red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil
18" San Gennaro$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
Shonda Bread$9.00
I caved. LaShonda makes this all of the time and I never thought I would do cheese sticks but these are too good. With a side of marinara and LaShondas super secret cheese blend
More about Supino Pizzeria
The Potato Place image

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cajun Chicken Bayou$11.75
NEW Cajun Garlic Butter! Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Creamy Cheddar, all on the potato
Alfredo Potato$11.85
Alfredo Sauce, Butter, Cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan. Add broccoli and bacon to make it Supreme!
MeatLovers Potato$15.35
Ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon
More about The Potato Place
Harmony Garden Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pita$6.75
Tender Marinated Chicken Breast topped with garlic sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
Mini Garlic 1.25$1.25
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
Crushed Lentil$3.95
Orange Lentils, Onions, Carrots and spices combine to make this delicious Middle Eastern Favorite
*Served with your choice of One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips and a Lemon Wedge
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
ima – Midtown image

 

ima – Midtown

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried CHICKEN Bites$10.00
karaage fried chicken thigh • house pickles
• furikake kewpie • lemon
Contains: Soy, Cannot be removed.
Karaage Fried CHICKEN Sandwich$13.00
crispy fried thigh • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon
Contains: Soy CANNOT be removed.
SHOYU Ramen$15.00
roasted chicken-shoyu broth • soft egg • buttered baby corn • sesame garlic oil. Broth Contains: Dairy, CANNOT be removed.
More about ima – Midtown
