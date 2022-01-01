Wayne State restaurants you'll love
Supino Pizzeria
6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit
|Popular items
|18" Supino (vt)
|$19.00
red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil
|18" San Gennaro
|$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
|Shonda Bread
|$9.00
I caved. LaShonda makes this all of the time and I never thought I would do cheese sticks but these are too good. With a side of marinara and LaShondas super secret cheese blend
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Cajun Chicken Bayou
|$11.75
NEW Cajun Garlic Butter! Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Creamy Cheddar, all on the potato
|Alfredo Potato
|$11.85
Alfredo Sauce, Butter, Cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan. Add broccoli and bacon to make it Supreme!
|MeatLovers Potato
|$15.35
Ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon
HAMBURGERS
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$6.75
Tender Marinated Chicken Breast topped with garlic sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
|Mini Garlic 1.25
|$1.25
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
|Crushed Lentil
|$3.95
Orange Lentils, Onions, Carrots and spices combine to make this delicious Middle Eastern Favorite
*Served with your choice of One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips and a Lemon Wedge
ima – Midtown
4870 Cass Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Fried CHICKEN Bites
|$10.00
karaage fried chicken thigh • house pickles
• furikake kewpie • lemon
Contains: Soy, Cannot be removed.
|Karaage Fried CHICKEN Sandwich
|$13.00
crispy fried thigh • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon
Contains: Soy CANNOT be removed.
|SHOYU Ramen
|$15.00
roasted chicken-shoyu broth • soft egg • buttered baby corn • sesame garlic oil. Broth Contains: Dairy, CANNOT be removed.