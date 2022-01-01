Go
Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild

Detroit-style deep dish has landed in Colorado Springs! This better than good pizza follows the traditions set in Detroit in the 1940’s baked in forged-steel pans originally borrowed from local automotive plants. These mighty rectangular pizzas produce a crispy crust with crunchy cheesy corners made with traditional brick cheese.

1604 S Cascade Ave

Red Top$12.95
brick cheese, house red sauce, sourdough crust
Bruschetta Pizza$15.95
brick cheese, fresh tomato & basil, herbed garlic oil, Pecorino Romano, balsamic reduction, sourdough crust
Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.95
brick cheese, chicken breast, bacon, red onion, jalapeño, ranch, sourdough crust
Cheese Sticks$8.95
brick cheese, herbed garlic oil, Pecorino Romano
Double Roni$15.95
brick cheese, pepperoni cups, house red sauce, sourdough crust
Build Your Own$12.95
Start with the Red Top and build your own by choosing your toppings.
The Plant$16.95
brick cheese, olives, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, spinach, house red sauce, sourdough crust
The Cadillac$16.95
brick cheese, salami, banana pepper, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, house red sauce, sourdough crust
Little Piggies$16.95
brick cheese, pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, bacon, house red sauce, sourdough crust
Spinach Artichoke$9.95
hot spinach and artichoke dip, with roasted garlic sticks
1604 S Cascade Ave

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
