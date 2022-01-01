Detroit Street Filling Station
Plant based eatery with full bar, outdoor dining, delivery and carry-out. Food, drink, smiles.
300 Detroit St
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
