Detroit Street Filling Station

Plant based eatery with full bar, outdoor dining, delivery and carry-out. Food, drink, smiles.

300 Detroit St

Popular Items

PowerUp Bowl$13.00
Brown basmati rice, steamed kale, grilled red pepper & onion, marinated tofu, walnuts, scoop of guacamole & creamy maple-dijon drizzle. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free, soy-free (no tofu).
2 oz portion
Taco 'Bout It Salad$12.00
Baby greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo & scoop of guacamole with cashew nacho cheese & chipotle ranch dressing. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free with cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free without tofu or dressing.
2 oz portion
No utensils or napkins
**THIS IS OUR DEFAULT.** Make no selection and you will NOT receive napkins or utensils!
Add this item to your cart and we will leave out the napkins and to-go utensils.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$7.00
with ranch dressing. (Nut-free, contains soy, contains gluten). CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Grilled Queso Burrito$11.00
Cuban black beans & corn, brown rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, guacamole, baby greens & red bell pepper in a tortilla.
Allergens: Contains wheat, soy, and nuts. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Can be made nut-free. Gluten free requests will be made as a bowl.
Yes utensils and napkins
**YOU MUST SELECT THIS ITEM TO RECEIVE NAPKINS AND UTENSILS** If you do not select this item, we will not put napkins and to-go utensils in your bag. Saving the planet, one fork at a time.
Extra Dressing and Sauces
2 oz portion
Pad Thai$13.00
Our take on this classic dish: rice noodles stir-fried in a tamarind-soy sauce with sautéed red onion, red bell pepper & marinated tofu, topped with cabbage, cilantro, peanuts & lime. Gluten-free. Can be nut-free. Contains soy. CANNOT BE MADE SOY FREE
Yum Yum Tots$6.00
Organic tater tots with yum yum sauce [nut free, contains gluten and soy]
The World's Greatest Wrap$12.00
Grilled tempeh by The Brinery, melted provolone-style cheese, shredded cabbage, pickled carrot-radish, tomato, grilled red onion, guacamole & garlic mayo on a whole wheat tortilla.
Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
Location

300 Detroit St

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
