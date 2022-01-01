Go
Detroit Style Pizza Co.

Please call 586-445-2810 if online ordering is unavailable.
28630 Harper Ave

Popular Items

Ranch$0.79
Cheese Breadsticks$6.50
Brick cheese blend, Garlic butter, Parmesan.
Ambassador Bread$8.95
Mike's Hot Honey, Classic Pepperoni on top, Brick Cheese Blend, Parmesan.
D-Town Deluxe - Lg.Sq$19.00
Classic pepperoni under the cheese, Smoked ham, Roasted mushrooms, Green pepper, Red onion, Red sauce.
Lg Square Cheese Pizza$13.25
Sm Square Cheese Pizza$9.25
Motown Meat Lover Lg.Sq$19.00
Pepperoni cups ON TOP, Applewood smoked bacon, Smoked ham, Italian sausage, Red sauce.
Round Cheese Pizza$13.50
Lg Antipasto Salad$10.00
Sm Antipasto Salad$7.00
Location

Saint Clair Shores MI

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
