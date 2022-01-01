Go
Detroit Vegan Soul

Enjoy 100% plant based soul food with welcoming, friendly service.

19614 Grand River Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Shrimp & Cheese Grits$16.99
Vegan shrimp in a mix of fried corn, peppers, cilantro over creamy polenta cheese grits.
Coconut BLT Pita$10.99
Smoked Coconut Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo in a whole wheat pita.
Hibiscus Punch$3.99
Cole Slaw$6.00
Oyster Mushroom$9.69
Oyster mushrooms battered and fried, served with sweet mustard sauce.
Seitan Steak and Eggs$18.99
House-made seitan steak, tofu scramble, and southern style potatoes
DVS Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
Pan-fried tofu "egg," veggie sausage, vegan mayo, spinach, and tomato on a toasted English Muffin
Hoppin John (NF)$5.49
Candied Sweet Potatoes (NF)$5.49
"Catfish" Tofu$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Location

-19614 Grand River Ave

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
