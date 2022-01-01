Detroit Wing Company - Lansing (Cedar St.)
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
6527 S. Cedar St, Lansing MI 48911
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
No Reviews
11665 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing, MI 48911
View restaurant