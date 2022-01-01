Chicken
Detroit Wing Company - Southfield
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Location
23327 Greenfield, Southfield MI 48075
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Southfield
National Coney Island - Southfield
4.5 • 3,395
29795 Southfield Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Southfield
4.6 • 2,619
26579 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant