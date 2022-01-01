Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Warren
  • /
  • Detroit Wing Company - Warren (Mound Rd.)
Consumer picView gallery

Detroit Wing Company - Warren (Mound Rd.)

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

28805 Mound

Warren, MI 48092

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

28805 Mound, Warren MI 48092

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vivios - Warren
orange starNo Reviews
3601 E. 12 mile road Warren, MI 48092
View restaurantnext
Metro Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
30860 Ryan Rd Warren, MI 48092
View restaurantnext
Firenze Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
11028 E 10 Mile Road Warren, MI 48089
View restaurantnext
Sushi Coup - 29141 Dequindre Road
orange starNo Reviews
29141 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Little Saigon Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
29071 Dequindre Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Leo's Coney Island
orange starNo Reviews
21500 Mound Road Warren, MI 48901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warren

Bellacino's - Warren, MI
orange star4.5 • 2,891
11536 E 10 Mile Warren, MI 48089
View restaurantnext
Front Page Deli - Warren
orange star4.4 • 1,486
28893 Bunert Rd Warren, MI 48088
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Warren
orange star4.7 • 268
8100 Old Thirteen Mile Road Warren, MI 48093
View restaurantnext
Dragonmead Brewery - Warren
orange star4.0 • 256
14600 E 11 Mile Rd Warren, MI 48089
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Van Dyke
orange star4.0 • 124
30140 Van Dyke Avenue Warren, MI 48093
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Warren

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Detroit Wing Company - Warren (Mound Rd.)

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston