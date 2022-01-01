Detroit Wing Co
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
5385 Highland Road
Location
Waterford Township MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
