Go
Main picView gallery

Detroit 75 Kitchen

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

100 West 14 Mile Road

Troy, MI 48083

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

100 West 14 Mile Road, Troy MI 48083

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
orange starNo Reviews
354 John R Road Troy, MI 48085
View restaurantnext
Ima – Mad Heights
orange starNo Reviews
32203 John R Rd. Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
31632 John R Rd,Ste A Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Renshaw Lounge
orange star4.2 • 666
210 E 14 Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Sabbath Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
24 E 14 Mile Rd Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Duck - 38 S Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
38 S Main St. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Troy

Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek
orange star4.8 • 3,202
708 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
zzzz - zTroy
orange star4.8 • 2,348
766 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,163
2149 Crooks Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Troy, MI
orange star4.7 • 637
198 E. Big Beaver Troy Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Jay Jay's Bistro
orange star4.4 • 622
2995 E. Long Lake Troy, MI 48085
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Troy

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (34 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Detroit 75 Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston