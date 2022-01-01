Go
Detroit Vesey's image
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Detroit Vesey's

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2028 East 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Latte$5.25
Biscuits And Sausage Gravy$15.00
sausage gravy & 2 eggs (scrambled or fried) on top of house made biscuits
POP$3.00
breakfast burrito$11.00
flour tortilla, 2 eggs, sausage,cheddar cheese, potato, and tomatillo salsa
Habanero Peach Chicken Salad$17.00
lime marinated chicken thigh, wild arugula, cotija cheese, and habanero peach salsa
Coffee$3.00
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 scrambled eggs, sausage patty, tomato confit, mayo, mustard seed, cheddar cheese
vegan breakfast burrito$13.00
flour tortilla, vegan mushroom chorizo, chipotle cashew cheese, potato, tomatillo salsa
Cheeseburger$16.00
1/4 lb seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles CA 90021

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ERB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The House of Machines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WOOLF AND THE WONDERSHOW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guerrilla Tacos

No reviews yet

Guerrilla Tacos offers you Los Angeles cuisine. We infuse the flavors of the city into LAs favorite food: tacos.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Detroit Vesey's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston