Go
Toast

Detroit Wing Spot Co.

Detroit Wing Spot is your Neighborhood Come in and enjoy!
All CREDIT CARD TRANSACTIONS REQUIRE VALID I.D. & CARD PRESENT UPON PICKUP.
Online Catering --- Online Catering Below
https://www.ezcater.com/catering/pvt/detroit-wing-spot-3?fcv=1

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

12829 harper • $

Avg 3.1 (180 reviews)

Popular Items

broccoli n cheese stuffed potato$9.95
lemon pepper fries$5.00
3pc Salmon Sticks and Red Skin Garlic Mash$14.99
salmon
Grape Blast$1.99
Grape
Lamb Sliders$6.99
Ground Lamb on a Hawaiian Bread on Tazatziki Sauce Dusted with Parmesan ADD Fries and a Drink to Complete your Meal
Lamb Chop and Broccoli Potato$27.99
green tea shot$6.00
Chicken Alfredo Potato W/ Brocolli$16.99
Lamb Chops Buy the Pc.$6.50
Lamb Chops, Lamb Chops, Lamb Chops
Galore... Get Tender Baby Lamb Loin Chop Grilled and Sauced to Perfection in our Zesty Zip Sauce.... the Moore you buy the cheaper is get!!!!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12829 harper

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bricks Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atwater in the Park

No reviews yet

Born in Detroit, Raised Everywhere!

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

-We Just Have Better Wings-

Rock City Grill

No reviews yet

Bowls, Wraps, Smoothies

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston