Go
Toast
  • /
  • Clark
  • /
  • Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ

Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ

Come in and enjoy!

787 Featherbed Lane • $

Avg 4.8 (659 reviews)

Popular Items

Couples Membership Renewal$185.00
Single Membership Renewal$105.00
Senior Membership Renewal$80.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

787 Featherbed Lane

Clark NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mijo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Mijo’s Pizza is proud to serve Colonia, Clark, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Edison, Cranford, Westfield and the surrounding local area!

IMM THAI

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Molly's

No reviews yet

Full service bar and restaurant

Tarantellas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston