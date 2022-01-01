Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ
Come in and enjoy!
787 Featherbed Lane • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
787 Featherbed Lane
Clark NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mijo's Pizza
Mijo’s Pizza is proud to serve Colonia, Clark, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Edison, Cranford, Westfield and the surrounding local area!
IMM THAI
Come on in and enjoy!
Molly's
Full service bar and restaurant
Tarantellas
Come in and enjoy!