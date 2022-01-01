Go
Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista

184 NE 50th Terrace

Popular Items

Chia Parfait$7.00
chia, almond milk, coconut whipped cream topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries
Inmune Boost$4.00
Ginger, lemon, turmeric, black pepper.
5$9.00
Mango, papaya, banana, coconut milk
3$9.00
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut milk
16$8.00
Kale, carrot, orange, lemon, ginger
1$9.00
Cacao, banana, almond butter, almond milk
18$8.00
Cucumber, apple, celery
11$8.00
Orange, mango, strawberry
Pitaya Bowl$12.50
Blended with banana and pineapple, topped with granola, mango, pineapple, banana, strawberries, and coconut flakes.
Açaí Bowl$11.50
Blended with banana and pineapple, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, and coconut flakes.
Location

184 NE 50th Terrace

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
