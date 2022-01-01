Go
Devil May Care

Mischievous Lounge with Modern Mediterranean Fare

500 West 6th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Date Night TenTen Platter for Two$68.00
Includes: choice of 2 rolls (maki) and an 8pc chefs selection of nigiri.
Date Night DMC Platter for Two$28.00
Serving for two. Grilled Everything Pita. Hummus. Crudite and pickles. Dukkah-spiced nuts. Marinated olives. Cous Cous tabouleh salad. Braised lamb. Tzatziki. Piquillo pepper puree.
Lamb & Beef Kofta [GF*]$16.00
Mustard Seed Jus, Feta Chimichurri. Skewered, served with Everything Pita, Napa Cabbage, Lightly-Pickled Tomato and Cucumber, Fragrant Rice, and Spiced Chickpeas. [GF*]: Gluten Free *UPON REQUEST
House Hummus and Everything Pita [VG]$10.00
Crudite
Hanger Steak Shawarma [GF*]$19.00
Muhammara, Pickled Berries, Sunflower. Skewered, served with Everything Pita, Napa Cabbage, Lightly-Pickled Tomato and Cucumber, Fragrant Rice, and Spiced Chickpeas. [GF*]: Gluten Free *UPON REQUEST
Date Night DMC Platter for One$17.00
Serving for one. Grilled Everything Pita. Hummus. Crudite and pickles. Dukkah-spiced nuts. Marinated olives. Cous Cous tabouleh salad. Braised lamb. Tzatziki. Piquillo pepper puree.
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Fried brussel sprouts with a natto syrup, candied natto, togorashi and pickled eggplant.
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Serrano, rice pearl.
Brussel Sprouts [V]$10.00
Sumac Honey, Chickpea "Chorizo"
Lamb Ribs [GF*]$18.00
Pomegranate, Tzatziki. Served with Everything Pita, Napa Cabbage, Lightly-Pickled Tomato and Cucumber, Fragrant Rice, and Spiced Chickpeas. [GF*]: Gluten Free *UPON REQUEST
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

500 West 6th St

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
