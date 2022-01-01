Go
Devil Dawgs - Gold Coast

The Hippest Hot Dog stand in the city.

804 North Rush Street

Popular Items

Bacon Me Happy Slider$3.50
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese
Coney Cheese Dog$4.50
Mustard, Coney Sauce (chili), Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Chicago Dog$4.50
Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt
Bag O Tots$4.00
Hey Dog$4.50
Plain Hot Dog Or pick your Toppings
Backyard Slider$3.50
House Sauce, American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
3 Piece Tenders$5.50
Buttermilk Fried Tenders
Bag "O" Fries$3.00
Hand Cut Fries
Vegan Dog$5.50
Served any style on our menu
Bucket "O" Fries$5.00
Hand Cut Fries
Location

804 North Rush Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
