Go
Toast

Devil Dawgs - Lakeview

The hippest hot dog stand in Chicago

937 West Belmont

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bucket "O" Fries$5.00
Hand Cut Fries
Bag "O" Fries$3.00
Hand Cut Fries
Chicago Dog$4.75
Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt
Backyard Slider$3.75
House Sauce, American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Bacon Me Happy Slider$4.50
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese
Vegan Dog$5.50
Served any style on our menu
3 Piece Tenders$6.95
Buttermilk Fried Tenders
Bag "O" Tots$4.00
Good Ol' Tater Tots
Orginal Cheese Slider$3.75
House Sauce, Onions, American Cheese
The Clucker$8.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Homemade Spicy Slaw, Pickle on a Pretzel Bun (Spicy)
See full menu

Location

937 West Belmont

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chicago Bagel Authority

No reviews yet

CBA is home to Chicago's famous "Steamwiches" (steamed bagel sandwiches)

Cassava

No reviews yet

Gluten-free bakery

ZaZas Pizzeria

No reviews yet

New York style pizzeria serving up artisan slices and whole pies

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

No reviews yet

Tanuki Sushi bar is a Japanese and Asian restaurant that presents dishes that are both authentic and Contemporary in our very own way. Each dish has been delicately chosen and meticulously garnished with innovative intentions. We are very meticulous in our way of choosing the finest ingredients and raw materials so our customers are presented with the finest dishes, as if we were to cook these dishes for our family in our own home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston