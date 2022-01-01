Go
Devil Dawgs - South Loop

The Haughtiest, Hippest, Coolest Hot Dog Stand in Chicago! We Cram our Stands with Comfort and Deliciousness. From Classic to Unique we have a Hot Dog for you. Our Specialty Dawgs and Our Fried Chicken Options are made to be the Best in the City. With hidden Gems of Steak Sliders, Hand Cut Fries and Milk Shakes that you will Run Back For. We Wont Let You Skip a Meal at Devil Dawgs.

767 South State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Orginal Cheese Slider$3.75
House Sauce, Onions, American Cheese
Backyard Slider$3.75
House Sauce, American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Bucket "O" Fries$5.00
Hand Cut Fries
The Clucker$8.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Homemade Spicy Slaw, Pickle on a Pretzel Bun (Spicy)
Vegan Dog$5.50
Served any style on our menu
Bag "O" Fries$3.00
Hand Cut Fries
Bacon Me Happy Slider$4.50
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese
Chicago Dog$4.75
Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt
Bag "O" Tots$4.00
Good Ol' Tater Tots
Bag "O" Fries with Cheese Sauce$3.60
Location

767 South State Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
