Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park

Nori Sushi Chicago

No reviews yet

Flavorful, creative sushi, sashimi, signature Maki, hot noodles and unique desserts are highlights.

Fresh. From the whole fish in the morning’s delivery presented on your plate as lunchtime sashimi, to the bounty from the local market tangled in seasoned noodles for a vegetarian dinner, passion and teamwork combine for perfection on your plate.

