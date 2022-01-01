Go
Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park

The Hippest Hot Dog stand in the city.

1431 North Milwaukee Avenue

Popular Items

Bag "o" Fries with Cheese Sauce$3.60
The Classic$8.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, House Spice on a Brioche Bun
Canned Soda
Assorted Cans of Pop
Bucket "O" Fries$5.00
Hand Cut Fries
Vegan Dog$5.50
Served any style on our menu
3 Piece Tenders$5.50
Buttermilk Fried Tenders
Bacon Me Happy Slider$3.50
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese
Bag "O" Tots$4.00
Good Ol' Tater Tots
Chicago Dog$4.50
Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt
Bag "O" Fries$3.00
Hand Cut Fries
Location

1431 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Davenport's Piano Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Nori Sushi Chicago

Flavorful, creative sushi, sashimi, signature Maki, hot noodles and unique desserts are highlights.
Fresh. From the whole fish in the morning’s delivery presented on your plate as lunchtime sashimi, to the bounty from the local market tangled in seasoned noodles for a vegetarian dinner, passion and teamwork combine for perfection on your plate.

Kanela Breakfast Club

Welcome to our virtual restaurant!

Whiskey Business

Let's Get Down to Business!

