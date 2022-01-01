Go
Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)

Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is a full service pub offering draft beer, RTD cocktails, delicious food, to-go beer, and merchandise shop. Indoor or outdoor seating is available, reservations are preferred and walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Dog/pet friendly in our outdoor areas only.

Popular Items

Kids Tenders$5.50
Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries. *Contains Common Allergens: Gluten
Southern Chicken Sammie$14.00
Fried buttermilk-battered chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, & honey dijonnaise. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
Pulled Pork Sammie$14.00
House-smoked pulled pork served with house-pickled green tomato, creamy coleslaw, & house-made Backbone BBQ sauce. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten).
House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, cheddar cheese, green peas, & pretzel croutons. Choice of house-made dressing: Bleu Cheese, Spiced Honey Vinaigrette, or Ranch. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
Baked Thighs$13.00
One pound of baked, then fried chicken thighs served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing. Choose between: DB custom Dry Rub, Buffalo Garlic Parmesan, or House-made BBQ Sauce. ((Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
Grilled Caesar$13.00
Grilled romaine hearts, pepper croutons, bacon, grilled lemon, fried capers, parmesan cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing.
Campfire Tacos$14.00
Three grilled tortillas filled with blackened shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, black bean salsa, pickled red onion, chipotle mayo, & fresh lime. Served with tortilla chips & queso. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
Buffalo Creek Cheeseburger$14.00
Local beef patty with mixed greens, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, beer mayo, and choice of cheese: Cheddar or Swiss. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
Spring Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, fresh berries, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and toasted almonds. Served with Spiced Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Fried Shrooms$9.00
One pound of fried mushrooms served with house-made Chipotle Ranch.
Location

50 North Wind Lane

Lexington VA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
